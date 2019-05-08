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Trump is doing the right thing with tariffs: Meuser
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2 views • May 08, 2019
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., on Trump administration trade talks with China, the potential $2 trillion infrastructure plan, USMCA and the House Judiciary Committee's upcoming vote on whether to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt.
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