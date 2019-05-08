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CHAOS ... & The LAW of UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES ... 🤣
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6 views • May 08, 2019
Streamed live 8th May 2019
- AV10 day tickets are available, Livestreem is also available; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Weekend livestreem available, from midnight Friday there is a paper view pass for each day
- Almost 100,000 spoilt voting cards, some with Brexit means Brexit written on
- EU Elections on 23rd May 2019
- Extinction Rebellion has a very interesting background, research of Corrie Morningstar; http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/
- AV10 day tickets are available, Livestreem is also available; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Weekend livestreem available, from midnight Friday there is a paper view pass for each day
- Almost 100,000 spoilt voting cards, some with Brexit means Brexit written on
- EU Elections on 23rd May 2019
- Extinction Rebellion has a very interesting background, research of Corrie Morningstar; http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/
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