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McConnell on Dems' Mueller frenzy, being the 'grim reaper of socialism'
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3 views • May 08, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls out Democrats in Congress over their conduct since the Mueller probe's end, and talks being the self-proclaimed 'grim reaper of socialism' in a candid interview with Martha MacCallum. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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