© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Living Racist Has Been Found! | Mansplaining Millennial Ep. 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • May 08, 2019
Josh examines a recent story involving systematic racism and asks the question: How often does this really occur?
Article: https://www.patheos.com/blogs/progressivesecularhumanist/2019/05/georgia-city-councilman-interracial-marriage-is-not-how-christians-should-live/
Make sure to become a Daily Renegade Member and have access to full videos, ad-free, at https://joshpeckdisclosure.com/membership-account/membership-levels/
Article: https://www.patheos.com/blogs/progressivesecularhumanist/2019/05/georgia-city-councilman-interracial-marriage-is-not-how-christians-should-live/
Make sure to become a Daily Renegade Member and have access to full videos, ad-free, at https://joshpeckdisclosure.com/membership-account/membership-levels/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.