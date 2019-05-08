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Andong Dam Bicycle Path Ride
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18 views • May 08, 2019
Andong Dam is the beginning of Nakdonggang River Path. Most of Nakdonggang River Path is part of Korea Cross Country Bicycle Path. We started Late from Andong Dam Stamping Booth. We didn't expect high Uphills. That significantly slowed us down. We ended up riding into late night. All our bicycle lights failed later. We had to ride with cell phone light. We arrived at Sampunggeo bridge at 9:30. I was glad that my sister found "Sampunggeo Guest House". Owner lady was very kind. Highly recommend it
Keywords
4 rivers bicycle pathcross korea bicycle tournakdonggang rivergumigyeongcheon bridgegyeongcheon islandnakdanbosangjusangju history museumandong dambicycle museumdodan seowongyeongcheon amusement parkloyal cow gravenakdanbo cultural centernakdanbo sports centernational institute of biological resourcesampunggeo bridge
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