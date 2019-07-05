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5/7/19 #BEBEST: Melania Promotes VAX, Darpa: Election Guard, 5G Crisis #FATALFUNGUS
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73 views • May 08, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 7, 2019
5/7/19: Today, FLOTUS supported M_R Vax, Darpa now controlling elections, FB will "fact check" Memes, and Shumer says Candida Auris fatal fungus is a CDC emergency...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To call President Trump at the White House and protest censorship:
202-456-1111
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
YAFTV original report on Candida Auris:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2...
YAFTV on Carbon 60 combating Frankenfungus:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?ar=2&;o=U...
Golden State Times livestream of FLOTUS BE BEST Anniversary Speech:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py5Ni...
Please participate in 5G Crisis Action Day, May 15:
https://www.5Gcrisis.com
Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate today and again says 2020 election will be "meddled with":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiYj5...
Election Guard will protect us from the Big Meddle in 2020:
https://www.windowscentral.com/micros...
https://www.cyberscoop.com/fbi-christ...
New Ontario, CAN law allows Gov't to take kids if parents don't acknowledge "gender":
https://www.rt.com/news/391164-ontari...
Telegram is the App to find the content creators recently ban_ed from FB:
https://telegram.org/
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YOU ARE FREE
Published on May 7, 2019
5/7/19: Today, FLOTUS supported M_R Vax, Darpa now controlling elections, FB will "fact check" Memes, and Shumer says Candida Auris fatal fungus is a CDC emergency...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To call President Trump at the White House and protest censorship:
202-456-1111
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
YAFTV original report on Candida Auris:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2...
YAFTV on Carbon 60 combating Frankenfungus:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?ar=2&;o=U...
Golden State Times livestream of FLOTUS BE BEST Anniversary Speech:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py5Ni...
Please participate in 5G Crisis Action Day, May 15:
https://www.5Gcrisis.com
Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate today and again says 2020 election will be "meddled with":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiYj5...
Election Guard will protect us from the Big Meddle in 2020:
https://www.windowscentral.com/micros...
https://www.cyberscoop.com/fbi-christ...
New Ontario, CAN law allows Gov't to take kids if parents don't acknowledge "gender":
https://www.rt.com/news/391164-ontari...
Telegram is the App to find the content creators recently ban_ed from FB:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE
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