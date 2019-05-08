© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI UFO/ ET Documents (FBI Memorandum 6751 and Guy Hottel)
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • May 08, 2019
- "Their mission is peaceful. The visitors contemplate settling on this plane."
- "Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only three feet tall"
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/official-fbi-ufo-et-documents-revealed
JOIN MY MAILING LIST!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by getting music and merchandise at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Follow INQUIRE WITHIN on all main/ alternative Social Media channels!
- "Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only three feet tall"
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/official-fbi-ufo-et-documents-revealed
JOIN MY MAILING LIST!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by getting music and merchandise at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Follow INQUIRE WITHIN on all main/ alternative Social Media channels!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.