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Evidence of the Afterlife and Non-Local Consciousness
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82 views • May 08, 2019
Human consciousness exists outside the brain and the soul lives on after bodily death. The soul is the spiritual principle of your being, it is the subject of human consciousness. #NDE #Afterlife #Scientism
Special Thanks to Dr Jeffrey Long MD and author of "Evidence of the Afterlife: The Science of Near-Death Experiences."
Music by Brooke White
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Special Thanks to Dr Jeffrey Long MD and author of "Evidence of the Afterlife: The Science of Near-Death Experiences."
Music by Brooke White
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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