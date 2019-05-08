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Full Show - Dems Unleash Total Assault On 1st & 2nd Amendments - 05/07/2019
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465 views • May 08, 2019
US-China trade talks have escalated after American officials vowed to raise tariffs on Chinese imports after China was accused of backtracking on its promises. China is now sending its top trade negotiator to Washington. Furthermore, ex-VP Joe Biden has taken a massive 32-point lead against the competing Democratic hopefuls. Biden’s 46% dwarfs Sen. Sanders’ (I-Vt.) distant 14% second place.
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