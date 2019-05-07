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PLANNED PARENTHOOD PROTESTORS DESECRATE CROSSES AT BABY MEMORIAL
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163 views • May 07, 2019
Dylon Suggs joins the Infowars to talk about his recent video at UTSA (University Of Texas at San Antonion) where a university organized Planned Parenthood protest stomped all over a baby memorial. Owen and Dylon break down all of this outright hysterical behavior, and Planned Parenthood should be ashamed of themselves for the mere association with these people.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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