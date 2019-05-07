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Pennsylvania State Rep Harasses Pro-Life Christians
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100 views • May 07, 2019
Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox Christians praying outside of a planned parenthood abortion clinic and even posted a video of this interaction on social media. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left that attempts to "shame" conservatives and Christians for their beliefs.
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