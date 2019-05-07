More Deadly Than War: The playbook for Communist infiltration - by G. Edward Griffin.

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Full length presentation of the 1969 lecture given by G. Edward Griffin. Socialism is Communism's visibly projected banner, but their deeper motivation is Jacobin & Luciferian. This is far more than a political revolutionary movement confronting our nation, this is an existential conflict, a spiritual war. How prophetic G. Edwards words have become.