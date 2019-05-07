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Rumors Swell About Huge Layoffs At CNN
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147 views • May 07, 2019
More than 100 workers have taken voluntary buyouts prompting rumors that huge layoffs lay ahead for the fake news network. Paul Joseph Watson discusses the consequences for the MSM when they spread propaganda to the American people.
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