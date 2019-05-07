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Facebook Refuses To Ban State Rep Who Threatened To Dox Girls
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93 views • May 07, 2019
Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox teen girls praying outside of a planned parenthood abortion clinic, yet facebook has taken no action against his account for harassment. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the double standards being applied against conservatives and Christians.
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