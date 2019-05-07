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TRUTH TV - Gods and Guns
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198 views • May 07, 2019
There is a strange phenomenon in this era of global Christian persecution. Those few who have been darkening the doors of churches for years, perhaps even decades, have probably noticed this. No longer is the church sanctuary and escape from a troubled world. It has become a worrisome reflection of what is going on outside it.
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