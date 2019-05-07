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Instagram Declares War On Memes
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512 views • May 07, 2019
Instagram will now be reviewing and censoring memes from their platform in an amazing move towards digital tyranny against jokes. Paul Joseph Watson explains this policy is because the left can't meme.
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