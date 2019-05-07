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The Girl With The Sharp Teeth and Other Dark Stories | Supernatural StoryTime E15
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26 views • May 07, 2019
It's nighttime and there's a knock at the door, when you look through the window you see it's a girl. She seems lost and then she smiles and you notice how sharp her teeth are.
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
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