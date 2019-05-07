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Democrat Booker Agrees Americans Should Be Jailed If They Refuse To Give Up Guns
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327 views • May 07, 2019
Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker has made it clear he stands against the 2nd Amendment by declaring he will make gun control a priority if he becomes president. Alex explains it's actually the entire democratic field of candidates that feels the same way.
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