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Royal Baby Reported as “Boy”? Children’s Rights Advocates Furious
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18 views • May 07, 2019
Ontario, NZ, Colorad, California — all affirm the basic premise of the UN Convention on the Rights of the CHILD. David Knight breaks down the agenda behind the breaking down of the family. Prince Harry & Meghan better stick to the plan of “gender fluid”.
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