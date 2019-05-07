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7May19 Senators Beg FTC to Protect Privacy, Unconcerned About Free Speech
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20 views • May 07, 2019
Why are Democrat & Republican Senators furious about Facebook violating users’ privacy but totally unconcerned about Facebook violating their free speech? Is it a private company or a civil liberties issue? It’s an election issue as Microsoft pushes software to steal the election with electronic voting in case Facebook’s control of political comments fails. And, Will Johnson joins to talk about Christian persecution and the depopulation agenda.
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