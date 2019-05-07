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5G: No Concern About Health Risks, But Concern About Interfering with Weather Satellites?
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186 views • May 07, 2019
David Knight looks at the history of government & media disregard for the health effects of 5G as some are now concerned it might interfere with weather satellites. 5G is about predicting a storm of angry slaves, not about wind and rain.
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