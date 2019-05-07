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Philadelphia Muslim Kids: “Chop Off Heads for Allah” (Media is Silent)
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19 views • May 07, 2019
Will Johnson joins to look at the double standards from media and even Christian leaders, unwilling or unconcerned about Christian persecution, but outraged at Chinese persecution of Muslims. And, desperate to get traction for “climate change”, the new narrative sounds the alarm for species extinction — while they push for human depopulation to save the planet.
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