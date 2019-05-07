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Why Have Nearly Half of US Trained Afghan Pilots Gone AWOL?!?!?!
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601 views • May 07, 2019
The US military has officially shut down their training program for Afghan pilots in the US due to the fact that there is a high desertion rate among the trainees.
But just what is causing this “high desertion rate” among the trainees? And why is ICE reporting that 152 of them have deserted the US military and that 83 of them have left the country? All that and more in the video below…
http://bit.ly/2VjdoEQ
But just what is causing this “high desertion rate” among the trainees? And why is ICE reporting that 152 of them have deserted the US military and that 83 of them have left the country? All that and more in the video below…
http://bit.ly/2VjdoEQ
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