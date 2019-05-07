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Texas Lt. governor: Cartels use migrant families to distract border agents from drug trafficking
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2 views • May 07, 2019
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick weighs in on the growing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the impact on Texas.
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