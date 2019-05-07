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Trump awards Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom
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4 views • May 07, 2019
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded one of the U.S.'s highest civilian honors by President Donald Trump. Woods has deflected criticism thrown at him for accepting the offer, saying according to Yahoo Sports, 'You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.'
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