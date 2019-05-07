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Flat Earth Inquiry - Horizon Observation from Inage Seaside Park
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125 views • May 07, 2019
Almost the whole stretch of the Tokyo Bay Aqua Line Bridge, which is about 4.4km long and about 40.85m above sea level at its highest point, could be seen from the Inage Seaside Park beach which is about 24km away from the Aqua Bridge.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_B...
http://www.city.chiba.jp/toshi/koenry...
http://www.keiyobank.co.jp/ir/csr/inf...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_B...
http://www.city.chiba.jp/toshi/koenry...
http://www.keiyobank.co.jp/ir/csr/inf...
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