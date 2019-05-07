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House Democrats move to hold Barr in contempt of Congress
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3 views • May 07, 2019
The Heritage Foundation’s Kelsey Bolar on how the House Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.
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