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Mnuchin refuses to turn over Trump’s tax returns to Dems
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3 views • May 07, 2019
Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) on how Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is refusing to release President Trump’s tax returns to Congress. Rep. Walker also discusses how the House Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to hold William Barr in contempt of Congress after the attorney general refused to provide lawmakers with an unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.
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