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NJ Gun Control For The Whole County
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198 views • May 07, 2019
Corey Booker has proposed almost a wholesale removal of an entire body of gun rights that Americans have. He's argued for an assault weapons ban and gun licensing among others in a sort of parade of progressive anti-gun wants in his proposal.
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