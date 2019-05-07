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Mnuchin rejects House Dems' demand for Trump tax returns
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2 views • May 07, 2019
The House Ways and Means Committee sought six years of the president's personal and business tax returns; Mnuchin said the request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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