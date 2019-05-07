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Full Show – Facebook Now Designating Conservatives As Criminals And Terrorists – 05/06/2019
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470 views • May 07, 2019
Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson sharing the latest on Big Tech’s unprecedented censorship. Then, our reporters Kaitlin Bennett and Millie Weaver discuss Trump tweeting support for Infowars. Furthermore, “deplorable” Benjamin Hill is providing exclusive details from his latest stunt where he told Hillary Clinton she was going to jail during a crowded speaking gig. Also, Unite America First’s Will Johnson is delivering his powerful insight on today's hottest events.
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