© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Multiple Criminal Investigations Into Obama FBI, DOJ and FISA Warrants - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • May 06, 2019
Major developments in the illegal spy campaign against himself and other Americans as well as the leaks to the media in the midst of the hysteria. Former C.I.A. agent Larry C. Johnson breaks it all down from an expert perspective. We also take a look at the latest response to the authoritarian censorship.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.