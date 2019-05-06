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Don't Be A Dodo Bird, Fight For Your Survival!
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448 views • May 06, 2019
The now extinct dodo bird is an example of an animal that allowed itself to be hunted to extinction because it had not had any natural predators. Alex explains the parallels between the dodo and those that ignore Big Tech tyranny.
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