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IS ISRAEL ATTEMPTING TO START A WAR WITH IRAN?
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13 views • May 06, 2019
Tensions this past weekend have flared up to a fever pitch in Israel, with rockets flying across the Israeli/Gaza Border in both direction. With the recent firebrand smear campaign currently being led by Israel, questions lie as to whether or not Israel has wanted to start a war all along.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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