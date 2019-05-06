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HILLARY CLINTON TOLD SHE IS GOING TO JAIL AT HER LATEST EVENT
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1310 views • May 06, 2019
The Deplorable Hill joins the War Room to discuss his most recent encounter with Hillary Clinton. As Hillary and her adoring fans ignore all of the lies and deceipt, Deplorable Hill reminds them all that she is off and ready to go to jail.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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