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FORMER CIA LARRY C JOHNSON BREAKS ON CRIMES OF MUELLER REPORT AND OBAMA
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24 views • May 06, 2019
Larry C. Johnson has been at the highest levels of the CIA, involved in espionage and counter terrorism, and his insight has found renown throughout the intelligence community. Watch as Owen Shroyer and Larry Johnson break down the lies and deceipt all revolving around the Mueller, and the crimes that willbe unearthed in the coming days.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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