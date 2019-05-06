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FED UP PROFESSOR #46
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21 views • May 06, 2019
In their zeal to turn millions of our kids into flaming social justice warriors, embittered leftist academics (but I repeat myself) are committing scholastic Seppuku due to shrinking humanities course enrollments as more students seem to desire courses in which they can, you know, actually learn history, English and other useful stuff. Too early to tell, but there may yet be hope.
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