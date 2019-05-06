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Big Tech Censoring The 3D World Blurring All Images Of Alex Jones
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169 views • May 06, 2019
Big Tech censorship has reached new levels as even images that have Alex Jones in them are being blurred or removed by moderators on Instagram and Facebook. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to discuss this epic digital tyranny that resembles the biblical "mark of the beast".
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