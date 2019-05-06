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Trump threatens to increase tariffs on China ahead of trade talks
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3 views • May 06, 2019
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and 'The Coming Collapse of China' author Gordon Chang on U.S. trade negotiations with China.
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newspoliticsbusinesschina tariffstrade wareconomychinadonald trumpxi jinpingbusiness newsfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomarketsmornings with mariatrade dealchina trade wartrump tariffsgordon changsean spicerchina trade dealus china trade dealfinancial newsmaria bartiromo fox business
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