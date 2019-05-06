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Jim Jordan: Dems are trying to obstruct justice
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249 views • May 06, 2019
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan applauds Attorney General Bill Barr for wanting to get to the bottom of what prompted the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
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