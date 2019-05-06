What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #208

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Published on May 6, 2019
Date: 2019-05-05
Topics: Call-In follow-up show for Least Harm Possible: Plant-Based Nutrition vs Carnism Revisited, Nascent Iodine, Ancient Grains vs. Genetically Hybridized Grains, Gliadin, Adaptogens, Eating healthy is a form of Self Respect, Cognitive dissonance, the Spirituality of Plant-Based Nutrition, Facing change vs. rejecting change, Polarizing factors preventing change, Suffering of animals,