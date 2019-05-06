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Facebook Surpasses 1984! Announces Cult-Like Control
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192 views • May 06, 2019
The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with facebook using false claims of "hate speech" and "anti-semitism" as cover for censoring voices they disagree with. Alex lays out the latest attack by the globalists that patriots must stand against now!
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