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Cancer Cure? BigPharma Raises Price of Worming Meds 10,000%
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863 views • May 06, 2019
Perhaps it’s a good thing that a pharmaceutical company raised the price of an old worming medicine by a factor of 100. Will they let us have something safe & effective if they can price gouge?
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