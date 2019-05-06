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Hate That’s Politically Correct According to Facebook: Human Trafficking, Genocide
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177 views • May 06, 2019
Marvel’s super villain Thanos isn’t as extreme as some of those Facebook has no problem with. Meanwhile if you post information from individuals and news sites FB wish to ban, YOU will be punished unless the information “explicitly condemns” those Facebook hates.
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