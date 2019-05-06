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Texas Man Arrested for Criticizing Police
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34 views • May 06, 2019
It’s the perfect metaphor for the public-private partnership for censorship: a Texas law against “annoying” govt officials may send a man to jail for a year and fine him up to $4,000.
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