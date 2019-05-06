© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6May19 Facebook Bans While Promoting Hate, Encouraging Christian Genocide
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 06, 2019
From “journalists” who call for censorship, to conservatives/libertarians who think free speech is a privilege granted by multinational corporations, even those who acknowledge the problem aren’t looking at it from the traditional American perspective of individual liberty. Facebook is not only banning individuals/news sites, it is encouraging “hate speech” against those it bans while allowing human auctions and encouraging genocide against Christians.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.