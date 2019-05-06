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Justin Trudeau's Dumbest Moments
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449 views • May 06, 2019
From Shocker33
Published on 18 Apr 2018
A compilation of our PM Justine Trudeau's dumbest moments. I didn't put them all in but this should give you a taste. If you like it share it.
Published on 18 Apr 2018
A compilation of our PM Justine Trudeau's dumbest moments. I didn't put them all in but this should give you a taste. If you like it share it.
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