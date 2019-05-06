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Facebook Bans PJW While Allowing Actual Terrorists To Use Platform
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293 views • May 06, 2019
In a new article by Paul Joseph Watson, Paul reports, "Even as Facebook claims it is removing “extremist” personalities and content from its platform, pages expressing support for Hamas, a terrorist group that has killed civilians, remain fully active."
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