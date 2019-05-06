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The Capitalists' Conspiracy - by G. Edward Griffin
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62 views • May 06, 2019
Here's a video covering a large piece of the puzzle that affects our lives. Money and the banksters control over it......by G. Edward Griffin (author of The Creature From Jekyll Island). The book is not like the title might sound....it's a true account of the monstrous Ponzi Scheme created during a secret meeting in 1913 on a coastal island off Georgia.
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