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Hamas terror organization more violent riots on Gaza Border.
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17 views • May 06, 2019
Hamas terror organization is planning more violent riots tomorrow. For many Israeli families the Gaza Strip is a short walk from their backyard. IDF soldiers don’t just protect a border but what lies behind it - our families, our homes, and our children. WATCH —twitter — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 12, 2018 https://twitter.com/IDF/status/984481572668825600
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